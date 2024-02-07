Day before Pakistan's polls, Imran Khan’s party alleges 'worst ever political engineering' in decades

The PTI spokesperson also posted a long appeal on his official X handle on Wednesday. Asking party supporters to remember that Khan is incarcerated “fighting the battle for restoring Pakistan’s dignity, honour & sovereignty & ensuring the welfare of its people,” and that he has “dedicated everything for that cause including his life,”, Hasan said: “As citizens of the country, we have a debt to pay.” He also asked the supporters to use the vote to change the face of Pakistan “by dismantling a rotten system that has cast a vicious stranglehold on the country & its people” and exhorted that nothing should deter voters from going to the polling station.