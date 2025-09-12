Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Death toll in Nepal's anti-graft protests jumps to 51

The victims included 21 protesters, nine prisoners, three police personnel and 18 others.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 09:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 09:14 IST
World newsNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us