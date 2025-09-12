<p>Kathmandu: The death toll in Nepal's anti-corruption protests this week has jumped to 51, a police spokesperson said on Friday.</p><p>The victims included 21 protesters, nine prisoners, three police personnel and 18 others, spokesperson Binod Ghimire said.</p> <p><strong>Visa rules eased</strong></p><p>Nepal authorities have announced temporary measures to facilitate foreign nationals stranded in the country due to the ongoing curfew in the Kathmandu Valley.</p>.Anarchy engineered in Nepal — Is India immune?. <p>According to Immigration officials, international travellers whose visas were valid through September 8 can now obtain exit permits and regularise their visas without paying additional fees, The Himalayan Times reported on Friday.</p><p>The facility will be available both at immigration offices and at departure points.</p> <p><em>With Reuters, PTI inputs</em></p>