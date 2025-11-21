Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Death toll rises to 6 in Bangladesh earthquake; buildings damaged, fires reported at some places

The quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), German Research Center for Geosciences said.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 05:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 05:21 IST
World newsEarthquakeBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us