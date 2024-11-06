Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Democrat Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender member of US Congress

McBride, a 34-year-old state senator, won a competitive primary for Delaware's at-large congressional district, considered safely Democratic, in September.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 06:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 06:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsUS CongressDemocratic PartyUS Presidential ElectionsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us