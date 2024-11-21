Democrats split as Senate rejects bills to block weapons transfers to Israel

<p>Washington: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/senate">Senate</a> on Wednesday resoundingly rejected a series of three resolutions to block weapons transfers to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>, shutting down an effort by progressive Democrats to curtail US support for the war in the Gaza Strip.</p><p>The lopsided votes were mostly symbolic given the strong support for Israel on Capitol Hill. But they highlighted deep divisions among Democrats over President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joe-biden">Joe Biden’s</a> continued military support for Israel despite ample evidence that its military has committed human rights violations during its offensive against Hamas, including killing civilians and blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid.</p><p>The measures were offered by Sen <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bernie-sanders">Bernie Sanders</a>, I-Vt, who has been a vocal critic of Israel’s tactics in the war. In the days since the election, Sanders has also argued that the administration’s Israel policy, and Vice President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamala-harris">Kamala Harris’ </a>defense of it on the campaign trail, were partially to blame for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/democrats">Democrats’</a> election losses.</p><p>“You cannot condemn human rights around the world and then turn a blind eye to what the United States is now funding in Israel — people will laugh in your face,” Sanders said on the Senate floor Wednesday.</p>.Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official says.<p>He argued that the United States was breaking its own laws by continuing to send Israel weapons when it was using them to target civilians. The laws say that recipients of weapons made in the United States must use them in accordance with US and international law and not impede the flow of humanitarian aid into war zones.</p><p>“If we do not demand that the countries we provide military assistance to obey international law, we will lose our credibility on the world stage,” Sanders said.</p><p>The measures, which failed after all Republicans and most Democrats opposed them, are most likely the last chance that senators critical of Israel’s military operations will have to try to restrict the flow of US weapons before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.</p><p>Trump has a history of supporting the right-wing government of Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">During Trump’s</a> first term, his administration moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, recognized the disputed Golan Heights as Israeli territory, slashed the US aid budget for Palestinians and declared that some products made in the West Bank be labeled “made in Israel.”</p><p>Democrats are in near universal agreement that Netanyahu must exercise more restraint in its war to eradicate Hamas, and be more proactive about protecting Palestinian civilians.</p><p>But tensions within the party have escalated over the Biden administration’s decision to keep supplying Israel with US-made weapons, even as the country stymies efforts to send humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza. More than 43,000 residents of Gaza have been killed in the 13-month conflict, and most of the reported deaths have been women and children.</p><p>Wednesday’s votes made clear that Democrats in Congress remain split over whether it is time for the United States to contemplate a policy change toward its longtime ally.</p><p>“Restricting much-needed arms to Israel because you don’t agree with everything the current government is doing will leave our ally vulnerable to future terror,” Sen Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, said on the Senate floor.</p><p>The measures sought to block the transfer of certain tank rounds and mortar rounds, and kits to turn ordinary bombs into precision-guided munitions, known as JDAMs. The vote on blocking the transfer of tank rounds failed 18-79, the vote on blocking the transfer of mortar rounds failed 19-78, and the vote on blocking the transfer of JDAMs failed 17-80. Sen Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, voted present on all three.</p><p>Sanders, who has filed a number of other resolutions to block arms shipments to Israel, chose to raise those three in order to keep the debate focused solely on whether the United States should continue to supply Israel with offensive weapons.</p><p>“Many of the arms sales in question today will not reach Israel until years from now,” Sen Chuck Schumer, D-N Y, the majority leader, said on the floor as he urged members to vote against the resolution. “We have no idea what kind of threats Israel will face by then.”</p><p>The Biden administration has pressed Israel to change its tactics in Gaza, urging Netanyahu’s government to allow more aid trucks to enter the strip — and delaying certain shipments of weapons to Israel to emphasize its frustration with Netanyahu. But the White House and congressional Democrats aligned with it have balked at proposals to cut off the flow of weapons, or mandate additional statutory conditions for doing so.</p><p>Proponents of the resolutions argued that the White House’s approach to Israel had proved ineffective, necessitating action from Congress.</p><p>“What we see is a continuing pattern: President Biden makes certain demands that are routinely ignored without consequence — in fact they’re rewarded,” Sen Chris Van Hollen, D-Md, said on the floor. “This is an neffective use of American leverage to accomplish our policy goals and ensure that American law is abided by.”</p><p>Republicans were united in opposition to the measures. Sen. John Thune, R-S D, who will take over as majority leader next year, has signaled that his party would increase US military support for Israel.</p><p>“To our allies in Israel, and to the Jewish people around the world, my message to you is this: Reinforcements are on the way,” Thune said Tuesday, adding that when Republicans take over the Senate, “we will make clear that the United States Congress stands squarely in Israel’s corner.”</p><p>While US law gives Congress power to block the sale or transfer of weapons to foreign countries, it has historically been extremely difficult for lawmakers to wield that power successfully. In 2019, both chambers of Congress voted to block the first Trump administration from sending about $8 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries, arguing that the materiel in question had been used against civilians in Yemen. Trump vetoed the legislation, and the sales went through.</p><p>Sanders’ resolutions faced even longer odds. Congress has never blocked a weapons transfer to Israel, which enjoys favored status for US arms exports. Congress also has a more limited time frame for disapproving.</p>