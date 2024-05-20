Despite war, Ukrainian wines are finding a global audience

One of the wineries, Prince Trubetskoi, is a historic producer in the Black Sea region. It was bombed on the first day of the war, occupied and looted. Although the area was retaken by Ukraine, it is considered a military zone and facilities are not usable. The winery, not wanting to miss a vintage, temporarily relocated to another facility in the western part of the country, and made wine with purchased grapes. Its 2022 Stoic pinot blanc is fresh, herbal and delicious. Schneider, who said he expects a shipment of these wines in June, plans to retail it for $16.