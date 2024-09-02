Dhaka court debars 17 ex-ministers from leaving Bangladesh

Former minister of state for local government, rural development and cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee; former commerce minister Tipu Munshi; ex-law minister Anisul Huq; former religious affairs minister Faridul Haque Khan; former textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi; former minister of state for youth and sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell; former water resources minister Anwar Hossain and former information minister Hasanul Haq Inu were among those banned from travelling, the paper added.