Disney, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis end spat with deal on 15-year expansion plan

Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have put an end to their feud with a deal that allows the entertainment giant to develop the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando for the next 15 years.

DeSantis and Disney, one of Florida's biggest employers, had been embroiled in a dispute since 2022, when former Disney CEO Bob Chapek criticized a state legislative effort to limit classroom discussion of sexuality and gender issues for younger students. Critics described it as the "Don't Say Gay" law.

Under the agreement with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, Disney said it would spend at least $8 billion at the resort over a decade with a total of $17 billion invested over 10 to 20 years.