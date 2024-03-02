DJ Khaled faces backlash after being carried by bodyguards to protect sneakers

Upon reaching the stage, Khaled is again carried by his bodyguards to the side steps. He is heard expressing gratitude towards them, explaining that he didn't wish to "mess up the Js," referring to his prized sneakers.

The video sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with some users openly criticising Khaled's actions. One user labelled it "the stupidest thing" they'd ever seen, while another proposed that Khaled could have opted for sandals and changed into his sneakers later.

Concerns were also raised for the well-being of the bodyguards, with users deeming it unfair to burden them with carrying Khaled merely to preserve his sneakers. "That’s the stupidest thing I have seen! Get off your high horse," expressed one user.

Another commenter expressed dismay at Khaled's actions, particularly in light of his public persona, stating, "His own people being murdered, starved, terrorized.... and he is worrying about his sneakers! No respect for him anymore!".

Numerous individuals voiced disapproval of Khaled's conduct in the comments section, labelling it "disrespectful" and "unwarranted". "Stupidity is alive and well," remarked another.

Since its circulation, the video has garnered millions of views. As of now, neither Khaled nor his representatives have issued an official response to the backlash, and Khaled has yet to publicly address the criticism.