Dog DNA detectives trace owners not scooping the poop in Italian province

Rome: An Italian province is turning to DNA tests to tackle the scourge of dog mess on the streets.

Once a dog DNA registration database is up and running, street cleaners and health officials in Bolzano will be able to collect abandoned poop, have it genetically tested and then trace the owners who will face fines of 50 to 500 euros ($54 to $540).

Any owner who refuses the DNA profiling for their dog will face fines of 292 to 1,048 euros ($317 to $1137).

The provincial government covering Bolzano city and surrounding towns in the picturesque Dolomites region is creating the database for the almost 40,000 dogs in the area, veterinary department director Paolo Zambotto said. About 10,000 have already been registered.