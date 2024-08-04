Donald Trump and Project 2025 are now inseparable

By Mary Ellen Klas

Donald Trump created a monster, and it lives.

We heard last week from Trump’s campaign that reports of Project 2025’s demise “would be greatly welcomed.” Campaign co-managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles offered that comment in a statement after news that the Heritage Foundation official leading the project was stepping down.

The Trump team suggested that the foundation and coalition of 110 organizations behind the manifesto for a new Trump administration had misrepresented “their influence with President Trump and his campaign.” Then, in true Trump style, they issued a threat: “[This] should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign — it will not end well for you.”

Oh, the horror! Trump created the conditions for these ideas to come to life, and now he’s rejecting them. But while Wiles and LaCivita may grab some headlines in the campaign’s effort to temporarily distract voters, Project 2025 isn’t going away.

That’s because many of the ideas outlined in Project 2025 have already taken on a life of their own as extremist policies in Republican-controlled states. And it was Trump who fed them.

Project 2025 was created from a collection of autocratic ideas from conservative think tanks to serve as the blueprint for what they say will be their next president. Trump has only recently attempted to distance himself from the 900-page document amid intense criticism from Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris has been highlighting the plan’s extremism by asking audiences, “Can you believe they put that in writing?”