<p>Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented her<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Nobel%20Peace%20Prize"> Nobel Peace Prize </a>medal to US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> during her White House meeting on Thursday. </p><p>This comes amid Machado seeking support from Washington following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by the US forces. </p><p>According to <em>Reuters, </em>a White House official confirmed that Trump intends to keep the medal. </p><p>Taking to Truth Social, Trump said, "Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!"</p><p><strong>Venezuela at crossroads</strong> </p><p>The White Hose meeting comes amid lack of clarity over Venezuela's political future following the capture of Maduro and his wife. </p><p>Trump had earlier dismissed Machado taking over, saying she lacked adequate credibility to lead the country. </p><p>On Thursday, the two leaders talked for over an hour, while she was greeted by cheering supporters following the meeting. </p><p>"We can count on President Trump," she told her supporters before she headed to more meeting in Washington D.C. </p><p>Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize as Trump has an eye on the coveted award. The US President has regularly claimed that he has stopped several war, including the India-Pakistan conflict in last May. He endorsed himself for the award, but the Nobel Committee ultimately Presented it to Machado. </p><p>Trump had made his disappointment clear by being vocal about the snub. </p><p><strong>Can the award be formally transferred?</strong></p><p>The Norwegian Nobel Institute has clarified that the Peace Prize cannot be transferred or shared and will remain Machado's.</p><p>When asked by the media if Trump wanted Machado to give him the prize, Trump said, "No, I didn't say that. She won the Nobel Peace Prize."</p><p>Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Machado as a remarkable and brave voice for many of the people of Venezuela. However, she stood with Trump's views that her leadership prospects had not changed. </p><p>The meeting was Machado's first public appearance in Washington in months. She had left Venezuela due to threat to her safety and was barred from contesting the 2024 presidential election by a top court that aligned with Maduro. </p>