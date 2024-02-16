Donald Trump in conversation with Tulsi Gabbard on being vice presidential candidate: Report

According to people familiar with the matter, the daily said, the talks with Gabbard are part of a broader conversation about how Trump would manage the Pentagon differently if voters award him a second term.

Earlier she told Fox News that “she'd be "open" to having a conversation” with Trump regarding being his 2024 running mate.

“I'd be open to that conversation. My mission in life is to serve our country and serve the American people and find the best way to be able to do that," Gabbard told last week.

The Washington Post said that Trump met with Gabbard at least once in person last year.

“She has often shared Trump’s approach toward the world in his post-presidency,” the daily reported according to advisers who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private details.

“Gabbard and Trump and his team have discussed military entanglements overseas and Trump’s frustrations with Republicans on foreign policy. Trump advisers also hope Gabbard — who serves in the Army Reserve — could appeal to independent voters in a general election, one person familiar with the strategy said, and advocate his military policies,” the daily said.