Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump says states will undo abortion laws that are ‘too tough’

The Republican nominee didn’t specify which states he was speaking about, but cited Ohio as an example of a GOP-led state that voted to expand abortion rights in a recent ballot measure.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 10:46 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald TrumpAbortion

Follow us on :

Follow Us