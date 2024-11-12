Home
Donald Trump taps Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State and Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor

Waltz, a Trump loyalist, is a combat-decorated Green Beret who served in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa. He would be the first former Green Beret to hold the role.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 02:33 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 02:33 IST
