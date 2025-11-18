Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with offer of fighter jets, business deals

The warm welcome he will receive in Washington is the latest sign that relations have recovered from the deep strain caused by Khashoggi's murder.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 09:23 IST
World newsUnited StatesSaudi ArabiaDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us