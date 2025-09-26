Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump unveils ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’, Biden represented by autopen

Trump’s new West Wing 'Walk of Fame' sparks debate as Biden is represented by an autopen image instead of a portrait.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 07:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 07:43 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpWhite HouseTrendingJoe BiddenTrending Nowwalk of fame

Follow us on :

Follow Us