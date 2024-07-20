Donald Trump vows to end illegal immigration; supports legal expatriation

Illegal immigration, he said, has resulted in crime, corruption and inflation. “Today, our cities are flooded with illegal aliens. Americans are being squeezed out of the labour force, and their jobs are taken. You know who's taking the jobs, the jobs that are created? 107 per cent of those jobs are taken by illegal aliens. And you know who's being hurt the most by millions of people pouring into our country? The Black population and the Hispanic population because they're taking the jobs from our Black population, our Hispanic population, and they're also taking them from unions,” he said.