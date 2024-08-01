Donald Trump's remarks on Kamala Harris evoke a haunting and unsettling history

And it evoked an ugly history in this country, in which white America has often declared the racial categories that define citizens, and sought to determine who gets to call themselves what.

“Give me a break,” said Fred Sweets, a contributing editor at The St. Louis American who watched the discussion from the third row. “He seemed to be denigrating her background. She knows who she is.”

Harris has embraced her dual racial identities. She has long identified as Black and was shaped by several Black institutions. She graduated from Howard University, a historically Black university in Washington, DC, and there joined Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest Black sorority. She has spoken extensively about growing up in what she described as a Black community in Berkeley, California.

“She had two Black babies, and she raised them to be two Black women,” Harris told The New York Times in a 2016 interview about her mother.

On Wednesday evening, Harris responded to Trump’s comment at an event hosted by one of the nation’s most prominent Black sororities, saying they showed “divisiveness and disrespect.”

“The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth,” she said, making no direct reference to Trump’s personal attacks. “We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us — they are an essential source of our strength.”

Attacks on Harris’ racial background have circulated among right-wing figures and Trump’s close allies for years.

In 2019, Donald Trump Jr. shared a social media post from an alt-right personality that falsely claimed Harris was not Black enough to be discussing the plight of Black Americans during a primary debate. Though he later deleted the post, it spread widely across conservative social media, prompting a wave of accounts to question her background, which was exactly the point of the effort, according to some far-right activists.

But the Republican nominee’s remarks Wednesday were perhaps the most overt attack on her identity yet and seemed to be an effort to inject the fringe idea into the mainstream conversation about her bid.

“We’re saying this is shocking. He’ll probably put this in an ad saying how he went to talk to ‘the Blacks’ and how courageous that was,” said Cliff Albright, a liberal organizer and a co-founder of Black Voters Matter. “They’ll eat it up. He gets more out of this than we get out of it.”

Like many of Trump’s more provocative statements, the comments conveyed several unsettling ideas at once, all of them somewhat open to interpretation: He implied Harris was deceiving voters and selecting an identity for political gain. He suggested to the predominantly Black audience that she was not one of them — and to Indian Americans listening that she abandoned them, an assertion echoed by onetime Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday.

“Kamala leaned into her Indian heritage when it was convenient in California,” Ramaswamy wrote on the social platform X. “She’s now casting that aside & leaning into black identity when it’s convenient nationally.”

And by calling attention to her background, Trump seemed to be relying on an old political tactic of exoticizing nonwhite candidates.

Former President Barack Obama — the biracial son of a white mother and Black father — faced similar attacks.

For years, Trump and other Republicans spread conspiracy theories about Obama’s racial heritage with innuendo and lies about the authenticity of his birth certificate.

“Was it a birth certificate? You tell me,” Trump said in 2012, years before running to replace Obama in the White House. “Some people say that was not his birth certificate. Maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t. I’m saying I don’t know. Nobody knows.”

Obama’s citizenship was never in any doubt, as he had proved by releasing his entire birth certificate a year earlier. But Trump’s accusations were aimed at stoking suspicions and fears among white supporters who were all too eager to believe that Obama was born in Africa.

Throughout 2011, when he was first considering a foray into presidential politics, he repeated the lie about Obama over and over again, in tweets, speeches and interviews. He hinted at a conspiracy to cover up the truth and he repeatedly brushed aside evidence to the contrary, including the actual birth certificate. And it was effective, to a degree that stunned even Trump’s political advisers: His popularity among hard-core Republican voters soared.

On Wednesday, Trump seemed to see similar political opportunities in the moment. In the hours after he questioned Harris’ identity, he repeated the claim in a Truth Social post. A headline noting Harris was California’s “first Indian American US Senator” was projected on a large screen above the stage at his Pennsylvania rally Wednesday evening.