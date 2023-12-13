Dozens injured in Kyiv in Russia's second missile assault this week, says Ukraine

Kyiv: Russia's second missile assault on Kyiv this week injured at least 34 people and damaged homes and a children's hospital, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded in Washington for more help for his country.

Ukraine's air defence systems downed all missiles targeting the capital about 3 am (0100 GMT), Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. The full scale of the attack was not immediately clear.

Falling debris caused injuries and destruction in three of Kyiv's districts on the eastern side of the Dnipro River that cuts through the capital, officials said.

Windows and entrances were shattered by debris at a children's hospital in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, but based on initial assessments, there were no casualties, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.