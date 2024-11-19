Driver arrested in China school car crash incident

<p>Beijing: A 39-year-old male driver involved in a car that ploughed into students in Changde, a city in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>, has been arrested, according to local police. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/students-hurt-in-china-school-crash-as-nerves-fray-over-recent-attacks-3282229">injured individuals have been taken to hospitals</a>, and none of the injuries are life-threatening, the report said. </p>.Spate of mass killings in China sparks questions over nation's mental health.<p>The investigation into the incident is ongoing</p>