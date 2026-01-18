<p>Moscow: More than 200,000 consumers in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russian</a>-held part of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a>'s Zaporizhzhia region were left without electricity on Sunday, the Moscow-installed regional governor said, after a Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday.</p><p>In a statement posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Balitsky said that work was ongoing to restore the power supply, but that almost 400 settlements remain without electricity.</p>.Kremlin says Trump is right about Zelenskiy holding up peace.<p>Temperatures are well below freezing throughout the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, around 75 per cent of which is controlled by Russia.</p><p>Russia has frequently bombarded Ukraine's power infrastructure throughout its nearly four-year war, causing rolling daily blackouts, and has also targeted heating systems this winter. Separately, the governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod, which has come under regular Ukrainian attack since 2022, said that one person had been killed and another wounded by a drone strike on the border village of Nechaevka.</p><p>Further south, in the Caucasus mountains region of North Ossetia, two children and one adult were injured when a Ukrainian drone struck a residential building in the town of Beslan, the region's governor said.</p>