Dubai mall displays female model as mannequin; Internet calls it 'slavery'

This saga of the women posing as a mannequin at a shopping centre in Dubai adds to the list of bizarre marketing strategies used to attract customers to the store.

A well-known Dubai-based account "@lovindubai" also shared the video with the caption, "Legends say she's still striking poses to this day."

However, not many people found this marketing strategy to be appealing, with some calling it "inhuman and slavery" while others called it "very downgrading and tasteless".

“This is slavery so inhuman she has to stand the whole day in the small area with different pose. So sad,” one Instagram user commented.

This sentiment was echoed by another user who said, “Inhuman behaviour and money power,”

“Someone has a lot of money for marketing,” another user said.

Another user shared a more nuanced perspective, “Everyone saying this is slavery, inhuman, uncomfortable. Just like everyone else, we all have our own discomfort at work, we all get some pain whether it’s on foot, back, hands whatever. She’s getting paid just like we get, plus think about the security guards in the malls, they stand all the time too. We all are struggling and that's what makes us strong."