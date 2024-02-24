Dung dumped outside Russian ambassador's home in Poland on Ukraine war anniversary

Warsaw: Protestors said they dumped two tons of dung outside the home of the Russian ambassador to Poland on Saturday, as they marked the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Activists put a bloodied Russian flag with the letter "Z" on the pile of manure and stuck a sign into it that said "Russia = shit! We don't want you in EU! Get out!", pictures of the protest in Konstancin-Jeziorna, seen by Reuters, showed. The town near Warsaw is where the ambassador lives.

Elsewhere in Warsaw at 6 am local time other protestors played the sound of sirens, gunfire and explosions outside a building housing Russian diplomats.