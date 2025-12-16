<p>Karachi: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has struck parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s largest city <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karachi">Karachi</a> and some areas of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=balochistan">Balochistan</a> province, officials said.</p><p>The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the epicentre of the Monday's earthquake was in Balochistan's Sonmiani, with a depth of 12 km and was centred about 87 km from Karachi.</p>.Pakistani oppn holds rallies to demand PM step down.<p>A Rescue 1122 official said no casualties or injuries were reported.</p><p>Karachi had witnessed a series of mild earthquakes in June and July this year, triggering concerns over the possibility of a stronger quake. At the time, meteorological officials had attributed the tremors to the release of seismic energy along a historical fault line in the Landhi area. </p>