Homeworld

Earthquake hits Pakistan, no casualties reported

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the epicentre of the Monday's earthquake was in Balochistan's Sonmiani, with a depth of 12 km and was centred about 87 km from Karachi.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 08:56 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 08:56 IST
World newsPakistanEarthquake

