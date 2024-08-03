Eight killed in Somalia beach attack, ambulance service says

Mogadishu: At least eight people were killed and 28 others injured in an explosion on popular beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Friday evening, an ambulance service said, an attack blamed by Somali state media on the militant Islamist group al Shabab.

Dr Abdikadir Abdirahmman, director of Aamin ambulance, gave the casualty numbers, adding that the toll could rise.

State news agency SONNA said that in addition five attackers from al Shabaab had been killed by security forces while a sixth had blown himself up during the assault.