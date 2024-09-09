El Salvador police chief and accused embezzler killed in helicopter crash

The head of El Salvador's police forces and a man arrested on charges of a multi-million dollar embezzlement were killed when the military helicopter in which they were travelling crashed on Sunday night, the government said.

Seven other people also died in the crash in the Pasaquina district in the southeast of El Salvador near the border with Honduras.

Police director Mauricio Arriaza was escorting the former head of a credit union, Manuel Coto, back to El Salvador in the helicopter.

Coto, who was accused of embezzling $35 million, had been arrested earlier on Sunday in Honduras after attempting to flee to the United States. He was subsequently handed over to Salvadoran police.

The seven other people who died in the crash included three police officers, three servicemen and a Justice Ministry employee, according to the military and the ministry.