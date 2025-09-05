Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Elon Musk could become first trillionaire under new Tesla pay plan

Musk, already the world's richest person, would have to increase Tesla's stock market value eightfold over the next decade to collect the full value of the package, according to a securities filing.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 13:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 13:36 IST
World newsElon MuskBusiness NewsTesla

Follow us on :

Follow Us