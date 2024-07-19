Elon Musk makes 'Godfather' jibe at Joe Biden amid rumours of him quitting US Presidential race

Elon Musk shared Godfather references on his X account as a jibe at Democratic candidate and current US President Joe Biden, who is likely to announce his withdrawal from the Presidential election race, with numerous notable voices like Barack Obama's reportedly asking him to consider quitting.
"They’re taking Biden fishing soon …" Musk wrote, in a reference to the famous assassination scene in the Francis Ford Coppola movie, where Michael Corleone's brother Fredo is taken out on a boat and shot dead.
Michael, who headed the Corleone crime family, in the movie based on Mario Puzo's book of the same name, took action against his own brother when he acted against the family interests.
Musk shared another scene from the movie, where Michael realises Fredo's betrayal, and conveys the same through a hug and a kiss, with the caption "You know the saddest thing about betrayal? It never comes from your enemy."
This is likely in response to the reports of Obama -- who had Joe Biden as his Vice President -- also urging the 81-year-old Democrat to drop out of the race.
Biden is currently in Delaware after testing positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is gaining traction, especially after the assassination attempt on his life. Since then, Trump has gone on to pick J D Vance as his running mate and insisted on attending the Republican National Convention, where he recounted how close he had been to death.
He noted that it was by 'grace' of God that he managed to be present.
Trump will reportedly speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy too, in the coming days. Since the attempt on his life, Trump has portrayed himself as more of a unifier, and continued along these lines during his address, saying "The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must do it quickly."
"As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," he added.
(With inputs from NYT)
Published 19 July 2024, 03:58 IST