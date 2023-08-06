Home
world

Elon Musk says fight with Zuckerberg to be live-streamed on X

Both Musk and Zuckerberg have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 09:16 IST

Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be livestreamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June. "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk said in post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Musk's post.

(Published 06 August 2023, 09:16 IST)
World newsMark Zuckerberg​​​​​​​Elon MuskTrending

