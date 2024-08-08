Elon Musk stirs UK divisions, sparks calls for faster rollout of online safety laws

London: Elon Musk has been accused of exacerbating tensions after a week of far-right rioting in Britain, sparking calls for the government to speed up the rollout of laws policing harmful online content.

Misinformation and calls to violence have spread on social media over the past week after far-right and anti-Muslim groups seized on the fatal stabbing of three young girls in the English town of Southport.

As rioters clashed with police in some towns and cities, Musk joined the debate on his X platform, posting that civil war was "inevitable" in Britain. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said there was "no justification" for such comments.

Separately, Starmer warned social media companies that violent disorder whipped up online was a crime "on your premises", while adding there was a "balance to be struck" in handling the firms.

The official responses reflect the difficult situation the government is in.

An Online Safety Bill was passed into law in October but has yet to be implemented. It gives media regulator Ofcom the power to fine social media companies up to 10 per cent of global turnover if they are found in breach of the law, for example by failing to police content inciting violence or terrorism.