Elon Musk's SpaceX acquires xAI

A merger would represent one of the most high-profit corporate pairings in Silicon Valley, blending ​a space-and-defense contractor with a rapidly evolving AI developer whose costs are dominated by chips, data centers and energy.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 00:16 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 00:16 IST
World newsElon MuskSpaceXcompanies

