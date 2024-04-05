JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Emergency declared in Russia's Khabarovsk after radiation detected: Report

Elevated radiation levels were detected near a power pylon about 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from residential buildings.
Last Updated 05 April 2024, 10:22 IST

Follow Us

Moscow: Authorities in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk have declared a state of emergency in an area where a "radiation source" was found, TASS news agency reported on Friday.

It said elevated radiation levels were detected near a power pylon about 2.5 km (1.5 miles) from residential buildings.

No one had been injured or exposed to radiation and "there is no threat to the health of citizens", TASS quoted the local branch of Russia's consumer safety watchdog as saying.

It said radiation levels would be monitored for the next two days and the source of the radiation would be investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 April 2024, 10:22 IST)
World newsRussiaRadiations

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT