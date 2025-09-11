Emmanuel Macron says he and Donald Trump discussed Russia and Middle East concerns over phone call

<p>French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on a phone call and shared concerns about the situation in the Middle East in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Qatar.</p><p>The two leaders also spoke about developments in Russia's "war of aggression against Ukraine", particularly following Russian drone incursions into Poland, Macron said in an X post.</p>.<p>"Close cooperation between Europeans and Americans is crucial on each of these fronts," Macron said.</p>