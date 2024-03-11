EU Commission's use of Microsoft software breached privacy rules, watchdog says

The EDPS's decision followed a three-year probe triggered by worries about the transfer of personal data to the United States following revelations in 2013 by former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden about mass US surveillance.

"The Commission has failed to provide appropriate safeguards to ensure that personal data transferred outside the EU/EEA are afforded an essentially equivalent level of protection as guaranteed in the EU/EEA," the watchdog said in a statement.