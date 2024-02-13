EU looking to sanction Indian, Chinese firms over Russia dealings

By Alberto Nardelli

The European Union has proposed new trade restrictions on about two dozen firms, including three based in China, accused of supporting Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

If adopted, it would be the first time the EU has imposed restrictions on companies in mainland China since Russia invaded Ukraine. The list also includes companies in Hong Kong, Serbia, India and Turkey, according to a draft of the proposal seen by Bloomberg.

The restrictions would ban European firms from trading with the listed firms as part of the bloc’s efforts to crack down on Russia’s ability to get its hands on sanctioned goods through companies in third countries. The EU had previously proposed listing several Chinese firms but those proposals were dropped following resistance from some member states and after Beijing provided assurances.

The issue is of critical importance to the EU, which counts Beijing as one of its most important trade partners, and in particular for Germany, for whom China is the biggest market for carmakers including Volkswagen AG.