Europe aviation agency urges caution in Israeli, Iranian airspace

Paris: Europe's aviation regulator reaffirmed advice to airlines to use caution in Israeli and Iranian airspace though it said no civil overflights had been placed at risk during weekend tensions surrounding Iranian drone and missile strikes on Israel.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it and the European Commission would "continue to closely monitor the situation to assess any potential safety risks for EU aircraft operators and be ready to act as appropriate".

EASA guidance that is already in place for airlines on Israel and Iran continues to apply, it said in an emailed note.

That included exercising caution and following all available aeronautical publications for Israel and neighbouring airspace up to 100 nautical miles surrounding the country.

For Iran, it recommended caution and said "there continues to be an increased potential for miscalculation and/or misidentification" in airspace over the Iranian capital Tehran.