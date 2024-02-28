Ex-NYU official admits she stole public money to add pool at her home

Tappe, 57, of Westport, Connecticut, carried out the scheme from 2012 to 2018 while she was director of finance and administration at the Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and Transformation of Schools, or Metro Center, at NYU.

The center, a nonprofit organization within the university’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development, was founded in 1978 and has as its mission increasing equity in public education.

Tappe’s scheme, officials said, involved $23 million in state grant money that was awarded to the center for two programs: one meant to help school districts improve results among students learning English and another aimed at addressing the unequal treatment of special education students.

The grants’ terms required that some of the money go to women- and minority-owned businesses, which would administer the programs. Tappe, prosecutors said, steered $3.5 million of the money through several subcontractors, who took their own cuts and then sent about $3.4 million to shell companies that she had created.

Some of that money was spent on legitimate grant-related expenses and to reimburse university employees for costs they had incurred or services they had rendered.