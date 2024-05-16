Ex-PM Lee lauds SICCI for providing Singapore firms outreach, advisory on Indian market

Singapore: The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has helped strengthen economic links between Singapore and India by providing local firms with market outreach and advisory on the Indian market, former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.

“These efforts have helped us to benefit from India’s tremendous growth potential,” Lee said in a farewell letter to the SICCI after relinquishing the premiership on Wednesday in a political leadership renewal process of the People’s Action Party which has ruled the prosperous city-state for six decades.

He noted SICCI’s significant contribution to Singapore’s economic growth, highlighting, “You helped many local Indian firms grow their businesses through transformation, innovation, and overseas expansion."

SICCI has also been a close partner of the government, providing valuable feedback on government policies, said Lee who led Singapore for 20 years and now sits as a senior minister in the Cabinet headed by Lawrence Wong— sworn in on Wednesday as the fourth Prime Minister of the city-state.