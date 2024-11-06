Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Expensive to maintain ex presidents, says Sri Lanka govt

The current government in the run upto the presidential election had pledged to slash all privileges extended to former presidents, including personal security.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 13:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 13:39 IST
World newsSri Lankapresidentausterity drive

Follow us on :

Follow Us