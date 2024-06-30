EXPLAINED | France election 2024: What happens if no one gets absolute majority?

Paris: France voted on Sunday in the first round of a snap parliamentary election which opinion polls forecast the far-right National Rally could win without an absolute majority.

What happens then, and can political paralysis be avoided after the election, the second round of which is on July 7?

Short answer: no one knows for sure

Article 8 of the constitution says the president appoints the prime minister, but does not say which criteria he should use.

In practice, President Emmanuel Macron would be expected to offer the job to the leading parliamentary group - which opinion polls suggest will be the eurosceptic, anti-immigration National Rally (RN).

RN chief Bardella to be prime minister?

The RN has said party leader Jordan Bardella is its candidate for prime minister but has also said it will turn down the job if it and its allies together do not win an absolute majority of at least 289 seats.

Since the constitution does not say how he should choose his prime minister, Macron could in any case, in theory, try to pull together an anti-RN alliance and offer the job to another party, or someone who is not politically affiliated.