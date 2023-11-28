Explained | How do carbon offsets factor into UN COP28 climate talks

Countries will be trying at this year's COP28 climate summit to resolve details over how to establish international trading for carbon offset credits. Here's what you need to know:

What are carbon offsets?

Some governments and companies may struggle to reduce their planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions to meet their climate targets. Supporters of carbon offsets see them as key means to help meet these goals.

These offsets allow one nation or company to offset some of their emissions by paying for actions to cut emissions elsewhere. These actions might include rural solar panel installations or converting a fleet of petrol buses to electric.

But critics say offsets disincentivize countries and companies from taking stronger action themselves on global warming by allowing them to buy their way out of climate targets.

Offsets are packaged and traded as credits, with one credit being equivalent to one metric ton of carbon dioxide.