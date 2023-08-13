Explained | How Wildfires Kill People

There are a number of ways wildfires can kill. One is direct injury and burns if you are caught in a fire. Or when fires happen in urban places, you can get destruction of buildings. You can get explosions, as we’ve seen in Hawaii with gas stations blowing up and things like that, that can cause direct trauma and burns. Burns can be very deadly because they disrupt the skin barriers that you have and can create a host of problems and infections. But probably the biggest way and the most widespread one that we’ve experienced—whether it’s been the wildfires on Maui, in Canada, in Europe or all around the world that are accelerating in rate—is smoke inhalation. It is the most common cause of death from fires.