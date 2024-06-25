Explained | Kenya's finance bill: Why has it triggered protests?

Nairobi: Youth-led protests against Kenyan government plans to raise revenue through additional taxes are expected to intensify on Tuesday when lawmakers vote on proposed amendments to the bill.

At least one person has been killed and more than 200 injured since protests against the finance bill swept the country earlier this month.

Here are some details about the tax proposals:

Why the finance bill?

A finance bill is usually presented to parliament before the start of a financial year that runs from July to June, laying out the government's fiscal plans.

In the 2024/25 bill, the Kenyan government aims to raise $2.7 billion in additional taxes to reduce the budget deficit and state borrowing. Kenya's public debt stands at 68 per cent of GDP, higher than the 55 per cent of GDP recommended by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Grappling with acute liquidity challenges amid uncertainty over its ability to access capital from financial markets, Kenya has turned to the IMF - which has urged the government to meet revenue targets to access more funding.

Protesters want the government to abandon the planned tax hikes, which they argue will choke the economy and raise the cost of living for Kenyans who are already struggling to make ends meet.

This is not the first time a finance bill has met with resistance from some citizens.

The government of President William Ruto, who was elected in 2022 on a pledge to uplift lives of the poor, last year used the bill to introduce a housing tax and to raise the top personal income tax rate, sparking anger, street protests and court challenges.