Explained | Remaining leadership of Hamas

Born near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Mashaal became the leader of Hamas' political office in 1996, directing the group from exile. Two years later, Israeli agents injected him with a slow-acting poison in Jordan, sending him into a coma before he was saved by an antidote provided by Israel as part of a diplomatic deal with Jordan.

Mashaal spent his career moving from one Arab nation to another, living in Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar and Syria. When he stepped down as head of the political office, he was succeeded in 2017 by Haniyeh. Mashaal remains an influential official in the group.