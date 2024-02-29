Explained | What is Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region?

The region broke away from then-Soviet Moldova, where the Romanian language dominates, in 1990. After the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, pro-Russian separatists fought a brief war with Moldovan government forces.

The separatists feared that Moldova, which has a Romanian-speaking majority, could one day become a part of Romania, as it had been before the Soviet Union took control in 1940.

Transdniestria's economy is dominated by Sheriff, a sprawling and powerful conglomerate that owns Sheriff FC, a soccer team from the regional capital Tiraspol that beat Real Madrid in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

What is Russia's interest?

Moscow helped mediate an end to the fighting in 1992 and a force of almost 1,500 Russian peacekeepers and soldiers is still stationed in Transdniestria, according to regional authorities. They also guard a huge arms depot dating back to the Soviet Union.

Transdniestria's unresolved status, dependent on Russia, gives Moscow a foothold in Moldova, a poor country whose current government is struggling to free itself from Russian influence and eventually join the European Union.

No country recognises the independence of the territory, which borders southwestern Ukraine and still uses the Soviet Communist hammer-and-sickle as a state emblem. It has its own currency, the Transdniestrian rouble, and its own army.

The region is poor and relies on Russian natural gas, which it does not pay for. A debt of more than $10 billion has built up, according to Russia's Gazprom. Russia sees the debt as Moldova's; Moldova does not.