Explained | What is pushing the Nigerian naira to record lows?

Nigeria's naira fell to a record low of 1,490 per dollar on Tuesday, bringing its losses to 40% since the start of this year, LSEG data showed, as the currency tracks weakness on the unofficial market where it trades freely.

President Bola Tinubu removed Nigeria's foreign currency controls last June in a bid to get transactions flowing through the official market again to help unify the naira's exchange rates.

But that has fuelled the currency's weakness and added to inflationary pressures.

Here is what you need to know about the naira.