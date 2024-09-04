Explained | What to expect from the forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit

Beijing: China's President Xi Jinping will open the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit on Thursday, where he is expected to urge African leaders gathered in Beijing to absorb more Chinese goods in exchange for pledges of loans and investment.

The three-yearly forum officially kicks off today with a welcome dinner for the 50 African nations in attendance and will close on Friday, after negotiations over cooperation documents setting the course of China-Africa relations up until 2027.

China approved loans worth $4.61 billion to Africa last year, the first annual increase since 2016.

What is China's pitch?

The world's biggest bilateral lender wants to slim down its investment portfolio and re-align its relations with developing economies around Xi's new mantra of "small and beautiful projects," instead of big-ticket infrastructure.

Infrastructure appeared only once in Xi's address to the last summit in Dakar in 2021, where he pledged to support 10 projects to improve the interconnectivity of African states.

On Thursday, analysts anticipate the Chinese leader to talk up the competitiveness of its green technologies, which the US and Europe maintain it has overcapacity in, and Beijing needs to find buyers for, as well as technology transfer schemes and more people-to-people exchanges.

China could also pledge to increase the amount availabe to African central banks and businesses through credit lines, after committing $10 billion dollars at the last summit, in addition to support in developing digital finance and e-payment systems.