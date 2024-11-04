Explained | Who has Trump threatened to prosecute if he becomes president again?

Asked on Fox News last month whether he expected chaos on Election Day, Trump responded that the bigger problem was "the enemy from within."

"We have some sick people, radical left lunatics ... and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military."

Trump, of course, will have no power to call out the military on Election Day, but his comments have alarmed critics, who say they suggest he views the armed forces as a potential weapon against opponents if he returns to the White House.

Trump repeated the term "the enemy from within" during an interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan , saying they were more worrisome than Kim Jong Un, leader of nuclear-armed North Korea.