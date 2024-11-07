Explained | Who wins and who loses from Trump’s return

He’s had a tense relationship with outgoing President Joe Biden and will welcome the arrival of a longtime ally in the White House.

Trump is likely to reinforce US support for Israel. Biden paused some military aid over concern at Palestinian civilians’ suffering from Israel’s war on Hamas, which the US designates a terrorist group.

The incoming US leader will also be more sympathetic to Netanyahu’s insistence on pursuing the battle against Iranian proxies and refusal to countenance a future Palestinian state, despite the risks of igniting a bigger regional war.